Law enforcement agencies urge safety on New Year's Eve

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies came together Friday to promote a safe start to the new year on South Florida roads and waterways.

The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a news conference in West Palm Beach.

More than 50 troopers, FWC officers and deputies attended the briefing along with Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the purpose is to send the message that law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roadways and waterways for New Year's Eve.

The agencies said they will be actively looking to remove dangerous and impaired drivers from the roads and waterways in South Florida.

Officials said their goal is zero deaths due to DUI/BUI-related crashes during the New Year's holiday.

