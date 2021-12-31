Advertisement

Masks to be mandatory again at Palm Beach County schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Beginning Jan. 5, all employees, vendors, and visitors are required to wear facial coverings the Palm Beach County school district said Friday.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings but are not required to under Florida law.

The mandate comes after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

Superintendent Mike Burke said he will continue to work closely with local health officials and reevaluate facial covering requirements in two weeks.

