Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Vero Beach
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vero Beach Thursday evening, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street.
Officials said the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 1.
The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
