Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Vero Beach

A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vero Beach Thursday evening, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street.

Officials said the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 1.

The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Northbound US 1 shutdown



