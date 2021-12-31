Advertisement

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vero Beach Thursday evening, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street.

Officials said the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 1.

The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

