Advertisement

Georgia up big on Michigan in Orange Bowl playoff

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs away from Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell during...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs away from Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Georgia is well on its way to a rematch.

The third-ranked Bulldogs were leading No. 2 Michigan 27-3 in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

Assuming Georgia wins, the Bulldogs would meet top-ranked Alabama again in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama, which defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal earlier in the day, blew out the previously undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton with less than two minutes remaining before the break.

Miami native James Cook was also impressive, leading the Bulldogs with four catches for 109 yards, including a 39-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Georgia running back James Cook celebrates after scoring a 39-yard touchdown catch against...
Georgia running back James Cook celebrates after scoring a 39-yard touchdown catch against Michigan in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

His older brother, former Florida State and current Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, was MVP of the 2016 Orange Bowl against Michigan.

James Cook's 53-yard catch on third-and-3 set up Jack Podlesny's second field goal of the half -- a 28-yarder that gave Georgia a 20-3 lead.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara completed 8-of-12 attempts for 72 yards, but he was intercepted by Georgia's Derion Kendrick in the second quarter and also sacked twice. Kendrick also picked off McNamara in the end zone on Michigan's opening drive of the third quarter.

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan...
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. It was his second interception of the game.

The lone points for the Wolverines came off a 36-yard field goal by Jake Moody in the second quarter.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police locate mother of girl, 4, found at Kapok Park in Boynton Beach
16-year-old killed after SUV overturns on US 1 in Martin Co.
17-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by utility truck
Woman arrested for child neglect after 4-year-old girl found alone at Boynton Beach park

Latest News

University of Miami to start spring semester remotely
South Florida residents share resolutions for 2022
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Tradition Square to host New Year’s Eve celebration