Georgia up big on Michigan in Orange Bowl playoff

Georgia is well on its way to a rematch.

The third-ranked Bulldogs were leading No. 2 Michigan 27-3 in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

Assuming Georgia wins, the Bulldogs would meet top-ranked Alabama again in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama, which defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal earlier in the day, blew out the previously undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton with less than two minutes remaining before the break.

Miami native James Cook was also impressive, leading the Bulldogs with four catches for 109 yards, including a 39-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Georgia running back James Cook celebrates after scoring a 39-yard touchdown catch against Michigan in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

His older brother, former Florida State and current Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, was MVP of the 2016 Orange Bowl against Michigan.

James Cook's 53-yard catch on third-and-3 set up Jack Podlesny's second field goal of the half -- a 28-yarder that gave Georgia a 20-3 lead.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara completed 8-of-12 attempts for 72 yards, but he was intercepted by Georgia's Derion Kendrick in the second quarter and also sacked twice. Kendrick also picked off McNamara in the end zone on Michigan's opening drive of the third quarter.

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. It was his second interception of the game.

The lone points for the Wolverines came off a 36-yard field goal by Jake Moody in the second quarter.

Scripps Only Content 2022