Port St. Lucie police have issued a silver alert and are trying to locate a missing man.

Michael Murphy, 72, suffers from dementia. He left his residence in Port St. Lucie on Friday at 5:30 p.m. traveling in a 2018 silver Honda CRV with Florida tag IC71FG in an unknown direction.

If you spot him, please call 911.

