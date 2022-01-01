South Florida residents share resolutions for 2022

New Year's Eve in paradise!

Many people got an early start Friday, enjoying the festivities along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Restaurants and sidewalks were full of people by the afternoon, a steady flow of revelers ready to bring on a new year.

New Year's Eve is a time celebration but after navigating 2021, it has also been a time of reflection.

"2021, I wouldn't want to do it again, but God is good," one woman said.

A new year also brings new hope.

Many of those coming down to Delray Beach look to close out the year on a joyous note with music dancing and great food, just yards away from the restaurants lining Delray Beach.

After a year of challenges, people here say there's much to be thankful for.

"I am thankful for my family and finally getting through COVID or trying to get through it," Casandra Carrasco said.

As for what's ahead, the possibilities are endless with the dawn of a new year.

"I set a lot of goals. For example, one of them is going to the gym, having a stable job, try to finish college," Bilder Robert said.

Melanie Ross sees 2022 full of opportunities

"I just want to be more positive and just continue to meet and make more friendships and just grow," Ross said.

Friday night's festivities in Delray Beach have a little bit of everything for all ages including a deejay, fireworks and the 100-foot Christmas tree that's a signature attraction this time of year.

Scripps Only Content 2022