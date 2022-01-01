Advertisement

University of Miami to start spring semester remotely

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The University of Miami will start the spring semester with remote-only classes amid surging cases of COVID-19 in South Florida.

Julio Frenk, the president of the private university in Coral Gables, announced the decision to students and staff late Wednesday.

Remote classes will be conducted when the semester begins on Jan. 18, while in-person classes are expected to resume on Jan. 31.

Leaders of Florida's public university system on Wednesday urged students and workers to wear masks and get booster shots and COVID-19 tests when they return to campus.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police locate mother of girl, 4, found at Kapok Park in Boynton Beach
16-year-old killed after SUV overturns on US 1 in Martin Co.
17-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by utility truck
Woman arrested for child neglect after 4-year-old girl found alone at Boynton Beach park

Latest News

South Florida residents share resolutions for 2022
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Tradition Square to host New Year’s Eve celebration
Delray Beach to ring in New Year with variety of festivities