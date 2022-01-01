Advertisement

West Palm Beach Bomb Squad investigates item in abandoned vehicle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The West Palm Beach Police Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious item found in an abandoned vehicle on the southbound I-95 exit to Belvedere Road.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. the driver of a vehicle lost control on the exit ramp and entered a ditch of water.

The driver left the scene.

When Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrived and the vehicle was being retrieved, an item appearing to be similiar to a "smoke grenade or flash bang" was spotted inside the vehicle.

The bomb squad is investigating the item and the exit ramp remains closed.

FHP made contact with the driver, who is from Mississippi.

The driver advised that he left the scene because he was not sure he needed to make contact with authorities and left to arrange for a wrecker.

The driver told Troopers that he did have a smoke grenade in his vehicle as he used to serve in the Army.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

17-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by utility truck
Police locate mother of girl, 4, found at Kapok Park in Boynton Beach
Masks to be mandatory again at Palm Beach County schools
Woman arrested for child neglect after 4-year-old girl found alone at Boynton Beach park

Latest News

Port St. Lucie police looking for missing man with dementia
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs away from Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell during...
Georgia pounds Michigan in Orange Bowl playoff semifinal
University of Miami to start spring semester remotely
South Florida residents share resolutions for 2022