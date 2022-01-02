Advertisement

Coast Guard recovers body of Florida boater, 1 still missing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Coast Guard recovered the body of a boater and continues a days-long search for another on Sunday.

A good Samartian first reported debris that was later identified as the sunken boat “Dog House” near Cedar Key on Wednesday.

Coast Guard crews have searched for nearly 60 hours covering more than 948 square nautical miles.

Authorities say David Savioe, 33, was found unresponsive in the water. Crews are continuing to search for Michael Sedor, 39, who was also on the boat.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of David," said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts to find Michael."

