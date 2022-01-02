Tannehill leads Titans to win over former team

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Tennessee Titans clinched their second straight AFC South Division title Sunday, snapping the Miami Dolphins' seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 win.

The Titans (11-5) won their second straight overall and third in four games to clinch their first back-to-back division titles since the start of the AFL when this franchise was the Houston Oilers.

The win made them the top seed in the AFC when Kansas City lost at Cincinnati.

Miami had been the first NFL team to win seven straight after a seven-game skid to move into the third and final wild-card spot in the AFC.

