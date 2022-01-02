Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Port St. Lucie man with dementia found safely in Vero Beach
West Palm Beach Bomb Squad investigates item in abandoned vehicle
17-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by utility truck
New Florida laws set to take effect Jan. 1
Masks to be mandatory again at Palm Beach County schools

Latest News

Merging therapy and art to help LGBTQ+ youth in Palm Beach County
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Pompano Beach