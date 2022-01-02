Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old woman survived one car crash, but then died after two more cars crashed into her vehicle early Sunday morning.

Officials say the woman was standing on the left shoulder and her car was stopped in the left lane on Interstate 95 northbound near Congress Avenue after an initial crash just before 1 a.m.

Another driver headed northbound in the left lane told authorities he didn’t see the stopped car ahead at first.

According to authorities, he tried to swerve to the left shoulder, but the passenger side of his car hit the rear driver's side of the woman’s car, which then hit the woman and propelled her onto the shoulder.

Following that crash, officials say an SUV was driving northbound in the left lane and was unable to stop as it approached.

The front of the SUV collided with the rear of the woman’s stopped car.

Officials say the woman suffered critical injuries from that collision. She was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022