2 killed in scooter accident on Military Trail
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Police are investigating a deadly New Year's Day crash in West Palm Beach.
Authorities said two people were riding on a scooter Saturday at around 2 p.m., when a car hit them from behind on Military Trail.
Both were passengers were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.
No word on whether the driver of the car will be charged in the incident.
