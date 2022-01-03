Advertisement

2 killed in scooter accident on Military Trail

By WPTV - Staff
Jan. 3, 2022
Police are investigating a deadly New Year's Day crash in West Palm Beach.

Authorities said two people were riding on a scooter Saturday at around 2 p.m., when a car hit them from behind on Military Trail.

Both were passengers were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

No word on whether the driver of the car will be charged in the incident.

