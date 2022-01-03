Advertisement

Boca Raton apartment fire shuts down traffic, authorities investigating

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating a fire broke out at a vacant apartment building in Boca Raton.

Crews responded to the fire Sunday night on the 100 block of southeast Wavecrest Way at Palm Avenue, near A1A and Palmetto Park.

Fire crews battled the blaze for several hours last before extinguishing it.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Boca Raton police Tweeted that Ocean Boulevard remains closed to traffic and commuters should seek an alternate route.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
Palm Beach County opens new COVID-19 testing center
Coast Guard recovers body of Florida boater, 1 still missing
Missing Port St. Lucie man with dementia found safely in Vero Beach
Merging therapy and art to help LGBTQ+ youth in Palm Beach County

Latest News

Former FSU football star expected to testify in 'stand your ground' hearing
Palm Beach County opens new COVID-19 testing center
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins...
Tannehill leads Titans to win over former team
Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions