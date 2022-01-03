Advertisement

Police investigation at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino locks down parking garage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities are investigating after commotion early Monday morning locked down a parking garage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The incident at around 1 a.m. Cell phone video shows security blocking guests from going to Winners Way garage to get to their vehicles due to the police investigation.

No word yet on what caused the commotion, however, security officers told some people at the casino it was "for their own safety."

