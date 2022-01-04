1 killed in rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach

One person was killed in a rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach Monday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. at southbound I-95 near Forest Hill Boulevard.

Officials said the crash involves a tractor-trailer.

All I-95 southbound lanes are blocked at Southern Boulevard where traffic is being diverted off.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2022