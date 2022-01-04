Advertisement

1 killed in rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
One person was killed in a rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach Monday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. at southbound I-95 near Forest Hill Boulevard.

Officials said the crash involves a tractor-trailer.

All I-95 southbound lanes are blocked at Southern Boulevard where traffic is being diverted off.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

