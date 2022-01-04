Advertisement

Brightline train stopped on tracks after crash in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Brightline train was stopped on the tracks Tuesday morning after it struck a person in Boynton Beach.

The train was traveling north at the time of the crash.

A view from Chopper 5 showed the train stopped on the tracks just south of the Boynton Canal near Northeast 13th Avenue.

Brightline told passengers on the train that they would be transferred to another train during the ongoing crash investigation.

