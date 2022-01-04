Advertisement

Kravis Center postpones Donna Summer musical amid COVID-19 outbreak

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Kravis Center announced Monday that they would be rescheduling Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. According to the venue, there are breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of the show.

The Kravis on Broadway performances are rescheduled to May 20 - 26 - 2022.

Tickets for the Jan. shows will automatically be moved to the new performance dates (ticketholders will receive tickets with the new dates).

All other shows at the Kravis Center are scheduled as planned as the coronavirus outbreak was limited to the cast of Summer.

