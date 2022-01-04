Advertisement

MORE THAN PINK Walk returns to West Palm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is returning in-person to West Palm Beach on Jan. 29.

The walk will be held at the Meyer Amphitheater. The annual event brings together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer.

Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

To register, click here.

