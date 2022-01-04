Advertisement

Palm Beach County students return to class Wednesday as COVID-19 cases surge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday in Palm Beach County, but will all schools be adequately staffed?

Mandated to wear masks again, teachers and staff at Palm Beach County public schools returned to work Tuesday ahead of students.

High school teacher Donald Persson said it was difficult to gauge on a planning day who is back at work.

What teachers are talking about is the point of masks if students aren't required to wear them.

"It does kind of bring up questions as to why one group as opposed to another group is not doing it. It’s just, that’s kind of the craziness I see," Persson said.

The School District of Palm Beach County said that under Florida law, the decision for students to wear a mask is up to parents or guardians.

The president of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association confirmed there was a morning call among principals and the district but could not say if it was related to staffing concerns.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
PBSO: 1 person fatally shot at Palm Beach County shopping area
2 killed in scooter accident on Military Trail
1 killed in rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Omicron spike impacting multiple facets of society
Family of 13-year-old boy killed on dirt bike retains high-profile attorney
Fired city manager sues Delray Beach, claims he was wrongly dismissed
5 things to know about omicron in 2022