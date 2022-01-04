PBSO: 1 person fatally shot at Palm Beach County shopping area

One person is dead following a shooting at a West Palm Beach shopping area Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Family Dollar, located in the 4900 block of Southern Boulevard.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a man deceased from a gunshot wound(s).

The sheriff's office said the person involved has been detained and there is no threat to the public.

Another shooting occurred at the same location a little over a year ago when a man was shot in the leg.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently on scene investigating this shooting as a homicide.

The motive is not yet known.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

