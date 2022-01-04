Advertisement

Rapid COVID-19 testing to be offered to Town of Palm Beach residents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Omicron is currently the dominant variant in Palm Beach County causing an increase in demand for people to get tested. However, access to supplies is limited due to the unprecedented demand.

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation is funding Rapid COVID-19 testing in partnership with the Town of Palm Beach as an ongoing effort to keep residents safe.

The tests will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 6. for Town of Palm Beach residents only.

Residents can register online for an appointment and will be required to show proof of residency with a local ID or utility bill at the testing site.

Testing will take place at the Town of Palm Beach South Fire Station located at 2185 South Ocean Boulevard. Parking will be available in the Phipps Ocean Park south parking lot.

Additional dates will be announced here and through Town of Palm Beach notices.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
Palm Beach County opens new COVID-19 testing center
Coast Guard recovers body of Florida boater, 1 still missing
2 killed in scooter accident on Military Trail
Does the IRS want to tax your Venmo? Not exactly

Latest News

Kravis Center postpones Donna Summer musical amid COVID-19 outbreak
PBSO: 1 person fatally shot at Palm Beach County shopping area
Winter storm, COVID-19 causing travel mess nationwide
New year brings more COVID-19 testing woes in Palm Beach County