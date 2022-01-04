Advertisement

Someone in Palm Beach tells New Yorkers leave if 'woke'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Someone had a warning for New Yorkers visiting former President Donald Trump's new hometown — leave if you are "woke."

Palm Beach Police are investigating after someone placed fliers over the weekend on New York-licensed cars parked in the wealthy island reading, "If you are one of the those 'woke' people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we."

In a political context woke means the person is aware of issues of racial and social justice.

Some conservatives, however, use the word as an insult against liberals, saying it means the person is overly sensitive and moralizing.

Trump said last year "that being woke means you are a loser."

