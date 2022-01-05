Advertisement

Boca Falls man taken off life support after high-speed motorcycle crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A Boca Falls man was taken off life support Tuesday after sustaining critical injuries in a motorcycle accident in West Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Joseph LaBianca Jr., 21, rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of Glades Road and State Road 7 back on Dec. 28, 2021.

According to an investigation report, LaBianca was traveling "at a high rate of speed" on his motorcycle before colliding with a vehicle on Glades Road.

The impact ejected LaBianca from his motorcyle to the inside lane of State Road 7.

He was transported to Delray Medical Center with “life threatening” injuries. He was declared brain dead on Dec. 31, 2021 and was removed from life support at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to deputies.

