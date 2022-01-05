Advertisement

Girl dies, 8 children hurt after bouncy castle blows away in Spain

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that...
Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — An 8-year-old girl has died from her injuries after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several meters into the air during a fair in eastern Spain, local authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.

The town hall of Mislata said it was holding a minute of silence to honor the victim of the accident that occurred late on Tuesday.

Mislata is a municipality that borders with the city of Valencia on Spain’s eastern coast.

Last month, five children died on Australia’s island state of Tasmania after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives
Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
1 killed in rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

This photo provided by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service shows a hiker and his dog during a...
Dog protected owner from freezing on snowy mountain in Croatia, rescuers say
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
White House COVID-19 response team to brief public amid ongoing omicron surge
Chicago teachers express their concerns about the safety of in-person classes.
Chicago schools, teachers union disagree about in-person learning
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
An assistant police chief in Washington state is in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in his...
Assistant police chief in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in office