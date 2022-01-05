Advertisement

Person in custody after report of shots fired in Indian River Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Indian River County after a report of shots fired in a neighborhood south of Vero Beach.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, there was a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. in 2400 block Second Ave. SE.

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following shooting in 2400 block 2nd Ave. SE, Vero Beach A suspect has been taken into...

Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The sheriff's office previously encouraged residents to remain in their homes during the investigation. Drivers were also asked to avoid the neighborhood.

Just before 1 p.m., sheriff's office spokeswoman Debbie Carson said a person was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Carson said the scene was cleared but did not offer any further details about the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives
Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
1 killed in rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

What is flurona? Here's what you need to know
The Boca Raton resort reopens after renovations
Florida wants to improve semiconductor manufacturing, create jobs
St. Lucie County distributes thousands of COVID-19 tests in under an hour