Person in custody after report of shots fired in Indian River Co.

A person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Indian River County after a report of shots fired in a neighborhood south of Vero Beach.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, there was a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. in 2400 block Second Ave. SE.

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following shooting in 2400 block 2nd Ave. SE, Vero Beach A suspect has been taken into... Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The sheriff's office previously encouraged residents to remain in their homes during the investigation. Drivers were also asked to avoid the neighborhood.

Just before 1 p.m., sheriff's office spokeswoman Debbie Carson said a person was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Carson said the scene was cleared but did not offer any further details about the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2022