Person in custody after report of shots fired in Indian River Co.

A person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Indian River County after a report of shots fired in a neighborhood south of Vero Beach.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, there was a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. in 2400 block Second Ave. SE.

The sheriff's office encouraged residents to remain in their homes during the investigation.

Just before 1 p.m., sheriff's office spokeswoman Debbie Carson said a person was taken into custody and no one was injured.

Carson said the scene was cleared but did not offer any further details about the incident.

