St. Lucie County distributing 5,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests at libraries

The Health Department in St. Lucie County is stepping up its efforts to help residents get tested for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, at-home testing kits will be available for pick-up at all six library branch locations.

The county is prepared to hand out upwards of 5,000 rapid tests for free to those in need.

Tests will be distributed via curbside at the various libraries, so residents do not need to leave their vehicle. Law enforcement will be at each library helping to direct traffic. St. Lucie County Branch Libraries are located at:

Susan B. Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce

Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie

The COVID-19 at-home test kits being distributed are manufactured by Abbott BinaxNOW and have been authorized by the Federal Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization.

Officals say residents should download the app using the QR code found on the outside of the box. The app will allow you to create a “certificate” which can emailed directly to your healthcare provider to show to your school/employer/childcare.

Its improtnat to note, in some cases, at-home tests are not considered official results and depending on your circumstances, you may need to consider other testing options.

