What is flurona? Here's what you need to know

As if the surge of omicron cases to start the new year wasn't enough to handle as the pandemic nears a second year.

Now, there are reports of people contracting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, now dubbed "flurona."

The term was conceived to indicate the presence of both ailments simultaneously and does not indicate a distinct disease.

MORE: How to tell if you have the coronavirus, the flu or the common cold

"You can certainly get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which could be catastrophic to your immune system," said Dr. Adrian Burrowes at the University of Central Florida told CNN.

A COVID-19 testing site near Los Angeles detected that child had a case of "flurona" recently, according to a Wednesday report from KNBC.

This case comes a few days after health officials in Israel said an unvaccinated pregnant woman in her 30s was also infected with both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

There was also a confirmed case of "flurona" earlier this week at Texas Children's Hospital, according to a report from USA Today. The patient was not hospitalized and was recovering at home.

Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares to inject Robert Champion, of Lawrence, Mass., with a booster dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's "The Center," which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Health experts are still studying how common it is to catch both at the same time.

Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, making it hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone.

MORE: 5 things to know about omicron variant in 2022

Doctors say it is impossible to tell for sure if you have flu based on symptoms alone. If a doctor needs to know for sure whether you are sick with flu, there are laboratory tests that can be performed.

In addition to a COVID-19 booster shot, experts have advised people to also get an annual flu shot. The CDC has said that it is safe for people to get both shots at once.

The latest figures from the CDC show that fewer than 40 percent of Americans have received a booster shot.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is speaking with local health officials about "flurona." Watch his full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30.

Scripps Only Content 2022