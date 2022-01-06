15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing death

Boynton Beach Police said Petrice Cineas is responsible for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife back on Dec. 22, 2021.

In a police report, the unidentified victim told authorities he was having a verbal argument with the 15-year-old near his residence, when the boy pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in his stomach.

After the stabbing, the teen fled on foot and the victim managed to make his way back to his home and alert his wife, who called 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to Delray Medical Center for his injuries, while police were able to locate Cineas and the knife used in the stabbing.

The victim later died on Christmas Day during surgery to repair a laceration to his liver which he sustained during the stabbing.

Police charged Cineas with second-degree murder with a weapon.

The teen is being held without bond. During his court appearance, the judge also ordered Cineas to have no contact with family members.

