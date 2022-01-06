2 packages with 1971 postmark delivered to Lake Worth Beach home

A Lake Worth Beach family received a delivery 50 years in the making.

"We found two parcels on the outside of our door," Stephanie Russo said Wednesday. "At first, I didn't pay much attention because we've had plenty of packages delivered in the last month."

When the family opened the packages, they found two psychedelic posters inside.

Stephanie Russo and her family hold up one of two psychedelic posters they received from a delivery postmarked in 1971.

But the Russos had no idea who sent them.

"So, upon examining the packages, the first thing I noticed was the postmark, which was March of 1971," Stephanie Russo said.

The two posters were supposed to be delivered 50 years ago.

Russo began doing some digging and found John Feigert living just outside of Atlanta.

Feigert said he was 13 years old when he lived in the house. He said his father was known to randomly write companies and request stuff.

"Audubon calendars with advertising stuff and so on and so forth, so pretty cool," he said.

Feigert thinks the posters were simply misplaced.

"I think recently, obviously, somebody found it and I think they knew," Feigert said. "They saw the date and I think they thought, 'I got to send this on.'"

Russo received two posters. She has decided to give one to Feigert and keep one for herself.

