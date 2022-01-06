2 packages with 1971 postmark delivered to Lake Worth home

A delivery 50 years in the making to the Russos house in Lake Worth Beach is caught on camera.

"We found two parcels on the outside of our door. At first, I didn't pay much attention because we've had plenty of packages delivered in the last month," Stephanie Russo said.

When the family opened the packages, they found two psychedelic posters inside.

"Beautiful artwork," they said.

But the Russo's had no idea where they came from.

"So, upon examining the packages the first thing I noticed was the postmark which was March of 1971," Stephanie said.

That's right, the two posters were supposed to be delivered 50 years ago.

Stephanie began doing some digging and found John Feigert living just outside of Atlanta.

Feigert said he was 13 years old when he lived in the house. He said his dad was known to randomly write companies and request stuff.

"Audubon calendars with advertising stuff and so on and so forth, so pretty cool," he said.

Feigert thinks the posters were simply misplaced.

"I think recently, obviously, somebody found it and I think they saw the date and I think they thought I got to send this on," he said.

So, here's something really cool with this story in the end. Stephanie has two posters. She has decided to give one to John and keep one for herself.

