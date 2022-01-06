6 affordable houses available for low-income families in Port St. Lucie

If you're looking to buy a home in Port St. Lucie, the city has partnered up with Community Land Trust of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Cost to kickstart what's called the Port St. Lucie Homeownership Program.

The program is hoping to teach future home buyers about the process and provide them with affordable houses.

The overarching requirements include:

Thanks to a grant by the Neighborhood Stabilization Program," they've built 6 new houses for low-to moderate income level households.

They range between $74K to $135K but the final sale price is based on household income when a person qualifies.

This of course in effort to help families as income hasn't kept up with the spike in housing costs.

People will be required to go to a first-time homebuyer class to learn ins and outs of process.

"We are hoping that through this program as we sell these houses there may be more opportunities that we're able to provide new affordable housing opportunities for the residents," Cindee Lacourse-Blum the executive director with the Community Land Trust of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. "Currently in Port St. Lucie the median home price is $330,000 but yet the area median income, and that's for a family of four, is $71,500 so even just based on that you have an affordablily ratio of 4.4."

Each home is about 14-hundred square feet and are 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a two car garage.

Currently living or working in Port St. Lucie

Being a first-time homebuyer (or have not owned a home within the last three years)

Having a minimum credit score between 620 and 640 with underwriting requirements; working with a participating lender

Contributing a minimum of 1% of the home's sales price

Purchasing one of the six new constructed homes which must be used as a primary residence

"4 of the homes are targeted to households making 80% of the area median income and the sale price on those homes are $130,500 - we have another two homes that based on program criteria are set aside for households making 50% of the area median income - so half- and they're priced at 74-thousand," said Lacourse-Blum.

"Even though there are 6 different houses in different locations they're pretty much laid out all the same so people can come see 'what is the physical layout of the house, how does it look?"

If you're interested there will be an on-site open house at 2619 SW Halissee St., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953 on Saturday January 15th from 10am to 2 pm.

There will also be two virtual information sessions for people January 20th.

Two virtual informational sessions will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Registration is required.

