Apple AirTags spark privacy, tracking concerns

Apple's AirTag product was released in April of last year as a way to effortlessly keep track of everyday items such as your keys.

The product, which costs $29, uses Bluetooth technology to emit a signal that can be detected by devices running Apple's Find My app feature.

However, since its release, people have reported a variety of privacy concerns related to the product.

Apple AirTags

In recent months, people have posted on TikTok and Reddit about finding AirTags on their vehicles and other personal belongings.

After stalking concerns were raised, Apple later updated AirTags to cause them to start making noises within a day of being away from their linked device. Previously it was three days.

A police department near Buffalo, New York, said in December they received two recent reports of Apple AirTag trackers placed in unsuspecting owner's vehicles.

We have had two reports in the past month of Apple AirTag trackers believed to have been placed on unsuspecting owner's... Posted by West Seneca Police Department on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Another flaw of the product sparking complaints is that AirTags aren't compatible with Android smartphones.

The Google-owned phones previously didn't have a way of detecting if AirTags might be used to track someone's whereabouts.

Following the criticism, Apple released an Android app in December called "Tracker Detect" on the Google Play Store. It allows Android users to scan for nearby AirTags that could be used for tracking purposes.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and is speaking with a local woman who claims she was tracked using AirTag technology. Watch his report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022