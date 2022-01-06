Advertisement

COVID-19 home test kits to be distributed in Jupiter

At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on...
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVID-19 home test kits will be distributed in Jupiter Friday, Jan. 7, the Town of Jupiter said in a tweet.

Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jupiter Community Park located at 3377 Church Street.

To obtain the test kits, individuals should access the park via Church Street. Island Way park entrance will be closed.

Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be provided.

A maximum of two test kits per household.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives
The Boca Raton resort reopens after renovations
Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
Boca Falls man taken off life support after high-speed motorcycle crash

Latest News

15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing death
'Pastor Paul' lends ear to Tequesta officers in need
Kansas City Chiefs coach Todd Haley during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Ex-Chiefs coach tapped to lead USFL's Bandits
Some COVID-19 testing sites closed due to number of COVID-19 positive employees