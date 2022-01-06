COVID-19 home test kits to be distributed in Jupiter

COVID-19 home test kits will be distributed in Jupiter Friday, Jan. 7, the Town of Jupiter said in a tweet.

Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jupiter Community Park located at 3377 Church Street.

To obtain the test kits, individuals should access the park via Church Street. Island Way park entrance will be closed.

Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be provided.

A maximum of two test kits per household.

