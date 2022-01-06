Advertisement

Demonstrations held in West Palm Beach on Capitol insurrection anniversary

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Floridians marked one year since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by holding a pair of counter-demonstrations Thursday.

President Donald Trump's supporters lined up along Southern Boulevard with music, waiving at drivers passing by. They're disappointed that the former president did not give a speech at Mar-a-Lago but said it gave them more reason to gather together to mark one year ago.

"We still consider President Trump our president," organizer Willy Guardiola said. "What's gone on this past year is a joke. This is not our country."

While that rally unfolded, a "Candlelight Vigil For Democracy" and peaceful "March To Save Our Democracy" was held at 6 p.m. at Southern Boulevard and South Flagler Drive.

Candlelight vigil for Democracy, rally for former President Trump in Palm Beach County

"Ho, ho, ho, ho the big lie has got to go," a lady shouted while walking.

Mark Offerman, an organizer of this event, said they're looking to send a message.

"We need people like you to come and be strong in the face of what we just saw, because if we don't, there's no one that knows there are people like us," he said.

His message is to the people upset over the deadly attack at the U.S Capital exactly one year ago.

Organizers looked to march as close to Mar-a-Lago as possible, trying to send a message to the former president and supporters and what they said was a lack of effort to protect the capital that day.

At least 170 rioters have pleaded guilty and more than 70 have been sentenced following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on...
COVID-19 home test kits to be distributed in Jupiter
Palm Beach County school district police chief resigns
2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives
Retired police officer calls deputy suicides 'devastating'

Latest News

A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits after waiting in a long line that snakes...
Palm Beach County distributes free at-home COVID-19 tests at parks
Omicron policies for private and charter schools
A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits after waiting in a long line that snakes...
Palm Beach County distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at parks
Publix, Special Olympics Florida kick-off 'Torch Icon' campaign
15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing death