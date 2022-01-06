Demonstrations planned in West Palm Beach on Capitol insurrection anniversary

South Floridians will mark one year since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by holding a pair of counter demonstrations on Thursday.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are scheduled to rally along Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We have to start strong this new year and fight like hell for our country and state," organizer Willy Guardiola said in a news release.

While that rally unfolds, a "Candlelight Vigil For Democracy" and peaceful "March To Save Our Democracy" will be held at 6 p.m. at Southern Boulevard and South Flagler Drive.

"The close proximity to Mar-a-Lago is to send a message of extreme displeasure about the events of January 6 and Trump," organizers said in a news release. "We will stand in solemn remembrance of January 6, 2021 and the heinous actions of the Trump Administration against our Capital and Democracy."

Organizers said the group will "march in defiance of the Insurrectionist Party" toward Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Palm Beach.

At least 170 rioters have pleaded guilty and more than 70 have been sentenced following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

