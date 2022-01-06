Gov. Ron DeSantis coming to West Palm Beach Thursday morning

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in West Palm Beach Thursday morning.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller will accompany the governor.

You can watch the 8:15 a.m. news conference

On Monday, DeSantis admitted Monday the state's current "crunch" on COVID-19 testing — which has resulted in hours-long wait times at sites — will be the norm for the foreseeable future.

The governor suggested the testing problems are to blame, in part, on Floridians who don't necessarily need to get screened for COVID-19.

"People will go to the drug store, they'll buy all these tests. They'll go multiple times a week and go to the sites and test without symptoms. That is just gonna contribute to some of the crunch that you're seeing," DeSantis said.

Ladapo said he's developing a set of testing guidelines that are designed to prioritize "high value testing" and hopefully reduce lines at testing sites throughout the state.

"High value testing is testing that's likely to change outcomes," Ladapo said. "If your grandmother gets a test, that's a much more valuable test than the 8-year-old third graders that Los Angeles County is sending in to get weekly tests."

