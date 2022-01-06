Gov. Ron DeSantis says testing asymptomatic kids and workers not 'high-value'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went to West Palm Beach Thursday morning to announce his new plan for COVID-19 testing.

Florida will be sending out 1 million at-home COVID-19 tests with a priority to nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and senior-heavy communities, DeSantis said.

On Monday, DeSantis admitted Monday the state's current "crunch" on COVID-19 testing — which has resulted in hours-long wait times at sites — will be the norm for the foreseeable future.

The governor suggested the testing problems are to blame, in part, on Floridians who he says don't necessarily need to get screened for COVID-19.

"If you're just somebody that has no symptoms or you're not at-risk for anything significant, to be going out and testing a lot is not something that's going to be considered high-value," DeSantis said.

The governor said asymptomatic employees shouldn't need a negative test to return to work.

"In workforces, to force someone to be testing before they go to work is not going to really be high-value testing," said DeSantis. "The danger that you have is what impacts that could have on society."

Desantis pointed to Florida's policy on testing students who have been to COVID-19 as proof of the policy's effectiveness. An emergency rule issued by Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says Florida students who are exposed to COVID-19 don't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus.

"At the end of the day, we need to make sure healthy people, whether it's healthy kids or healthy workers are able to participate in society," DeSantis said.

DeSantis' new testing guidelines are in direct opposition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says people without symptoms can spread the omicron variant and that testing is critical in preventing more infections.

"For general public and particular working-age and school-age populations, the symptoms-based approach is the way to go," DeSantis said.

This is advice the governor takes himself. When asked if he had tested positive for COVID-19, he responded that he hasn't had any symptoms so he hasn't been tested in some time.

