'Pastor Paul' lends ear to Tequesta officers in need

The recent suicide deaths of two St. Lucie County deputies are leading to tough conversations in other agencies around the state and nation.

The question is: what more can be done to prevent the next tragedy?

The Tequesta Police Department has a strategy that's working for them, and it starts with a familiar face to officers — Pastor Paul Beresford.

He greets the officers day after day with hopes of building a relationship with each of them.

Pastor Paul has been a beloved staple in the department. For many years he has kept an office off-site where officers at any time could visit him.

But when Chief Gus Medina took over the department in 2018, he had a new vision for Beresford.

"I said, 'I'd love to send you to some training,' and the pastor said, 'I'm all in,'" Medina said.

The pastor received crisis intervention training but also was moved closer to the officers, getting an office in the department where his door is always open.

At 81 years old, Beresford still shows up to work five days a week.

Pastor Paul feels this has helped him get to know the officers on a more personal level, learning the simple things like their favorite coffee or candy.

He then likes to get to know about their families to gain their trust for the toughest conversations that job might start to weigh heavily on the officers.

"They share things with me that you wouldn't believe, which I'm thankful for," Beresford said. "They can let that go."

Both Medina and the pastor said the suicide deaths in St. Lucie County sparked tough conversations even in their agency.

Medina has also seen officer suicides in his previous agency.

"Honestly, we take a look, what do we need to do more? Can we tweak something?" Medina asks.

He feels that Beresford is one of the agency's best mental health resources for both religious and non-religious officers. Some of them have even gone to his house for help.

"[There are] times where I've had officers call and say, 'I need to speak to Pastor Paul," Medina said.

The chief knows the solution to the epidemic doesn't lie with just the pastor, but it's one piece of the puzzle.

"They share things with me they would never share with anyone else," Beresford said.

That's earned him a permanent place in this law enforcement family.

"I'm just a guy who walks around, tries to talk to people and encourage them as much as I can," Beresford said.

Scripps Only Content 2022