Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.(Katelyn Sutherland via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught the attention of someone at Windsor Castle after dressing up like Queen Elizabeth for Halloween.

The outfit was complete with the families corgis.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle and to her surprise, got a response.

Lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison writes that the outfit was “splendid” and says the Queen was pleased with the photo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives
The Boca Raton resort reopens after renovations
Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
Boca Falls man taken off life support after high-speed motorcycle crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
Apple AirTags spark privacy, tracking concerns
Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules