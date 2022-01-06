Two Malayan tigers test positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus at ZooTampa

Two Malayan tigers at ZooTampa have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The 16-year-old and 7-year-old tigers were tested by the zoo's medical care team after the cats exhibited mild respiratory symptoms.

"At this point, we are unsure how the vaccinated animals got the virus, but we have seen instances around the world where the virus has been transmitted from humans to big cats and primates even with strict biosecurity protocols in place," stated Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Conservation and Education Dr. Cynthia Stringfield.

The tigers will remain away from public viewing in their night quarters until further notice. They are being treated and monitored around the clock.

According to the zoo, their orangutans will also be tested out of an abundance of caution.

The zoo said in a news release that their COVID-19 prevention plan for all mammals requires vaccination and personal protective equipment to be used by animal care staff.

