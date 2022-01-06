Advertisement

Two Malayan tigers test positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus at ZooTampa

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two Malayan tigers at ZooTampa have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The 16-year-old and 7-year-old tigers were tested by the zoo's medical care team after the cats exhibited mild respiratory symptoms.

"At this point, we are unsure how the vaccinated animals got the virus, but we have seen instances around the world where the virus has been transmitted from humans to big cats and primates even with strict biosecurity protocols in place," stated Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Conservation and Education Dr. Cynthia Stringfield.

The tigers will remain away from public viewing in their night quarters until further notice. They are being treated and monitored around the clock.

According to the zoo, their orangutans will also be tested out of an abundance of caution.

The zoo said in a news release that their COVID-19 prevention plan for all mammals requires vaccination and personal protective equipment to be used by animal care staff.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19, gives birth, survives after months on ventilator
2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives
The Boca Raton resort reopens after renovations
Woman survives one I-95 crash, but dies after two subsequent collisions
Boca Falls man taken off life support after high-speed motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly Hills...
Oscar-nominated director of ‘Last Picture Show’ dead at 82
Palm Beach County school district police chief resigns
Florida health officials release new COVID-19 testing guidelines
FILE- This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by...
Demonstrations planned in West Palm Beach on Capitol insurrection anniversary