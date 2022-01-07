COVID-19 testing moved to Indian River County Fairgrounds

Changes are coming to Indian River County’s testing site in Vero Beach.

Due to the increase in demand, testing will no longer be held at the IG Center on Oslo Road.

The health department has moved the site's location to the Indian River County Fairgrounds.

Starting Friday, it will be open Wednesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR tests will be available, and you'll likely have your results within two or three days.

Those individuals requiring a COVID-19 test must enter the fairgrounds from the 77th Street entrance and follow the assigned traffic pattern to obtain their test.

The tests are no cost to patients and appointments are strongly recommended.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Individuals who would like to receive a COVID-19 test should bring a form of identification (driver’s license, passport, etc.) and wear a facemask.

The Indian River County Fairgrounds is located at 7955 58th avenue in Vero

Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022