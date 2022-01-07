Defense attorney accused of smuggling drugs into Palm Beach Co. jail

A Fort Lauderdale defense attorney is accused of smuggling cocaine into the main Palm Beach County jail.

David Casals was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking cocaine, delivery of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county facility.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Casals attempted to disguise legal documents "saturated in cocaine" into the jail.

Casals turned himself in and was later released after posting a $58,000 bond.

