Family of Vensly Maxime asks for full investigation into his death

The mother of 14-year-old Vinsly Maxime, Cleonie Hercule, was filled with emotion and tears Friday afternoon.

Hercule spoke in front of the retention pond where her son’s body was found on Christmas Day, demanding a full investigation regarding the circumstances that may have led to the teen’s death.

Hercule’s brother helped translate.

"We were searching and then me myself and my brother, she referred to me I was the one, if you look behind you that woods we searched for hours there. Then after we searched, I was the one who myself finding my own kid in the lake," said Yvenel Clermont, who translated for Hercule.

Hercule was joined by Haitian-American elected leaders and community members who showed their support.

The 14-year old’s body was found on Christmas Day submerged in the water three days after he was reported missing.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Maxime met with a friend after school on Wednesday, December 22.

The friend told investigators that Maxime complained of feeling ill and they became separated during their walk home and Maxime began acting strange.

Maxime press conference

Authorities have said their preliminary investigation shows the teen may have suffered a medical episode before going into the water, but did not drown.

The family hasn't been happy with the investigation.

"How come when something happened to other communities and then there’s a full search is done. How come nothing was done," said Clermont.

The sheriff’s office told WPTV on Friday the family has been updated with all of their information.

They're waiting for the medical examiner's office’s final toxicology report.

Senator Bobby Powell said during the press conference he will introduce legislation and file amendments in Tallahassee to make sure this type of incident doesn’t happen again.

"If a child is missing, or you send your child to school in the morning and they don’t come back in the afternoon, that there is forced action. People should not have to wait to find out what has happened to their child," said Powell.

Meanwhile, Vensly’s family are asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward.

"Whoever is out there, I know you have the capability to help us to further the investigation," said Clermont. "That is all we are asking, all we are asking. Somebody did this and we need to find out who."

Funeral arrangements are being made for the Crestwood Middle school student. It is expected to take place next Saturday.

