Free COVID tests bring steady stream of cars at sites

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 testing kits were distributed at a quick pace at multiple sites in Palm Beach County on Friday.

County Commissioner Mack Bernard said 45,000 at-home test kits are being handed out at seven sites throughout the county.

Part of the county's shipment arrived from the state late Wednesday with the rest arriving Thursday.

Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be shown to receive the tests.

A distribution site at Jupiter Community Park had a steady stream of cars with people picking up the test kits. This site is only open Friday.

Below is a list of distribution sites in Palm Beach County starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. These sites will remain open until the allotment for the day has been given out or 2 p.m.

Dyer Park
7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach

John Prince Park
2700 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth

Commons Park
1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park
866 State Road 715, Belle Glade

West Delray Regional Park
10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex
6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton

For more info on COVID-19 testing, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1(866) 779-6121 or email: COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

