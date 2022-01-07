Free COVID tests bring steady stream of cars at sites

COVID-19 testing kits were distributed at a quick pace at multiple sites in Palm Beach County on Friday.

County Commissioner Mack Bernard said 45,000 at-home test kits are being handed out at seven sites throughout the county.

Part of the county's shipment arrived from the state late Wednesday with the rest arriving Thursday.

Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be shown to receive the tests.

A distribution site at Jupiter Community Park had a steady stream of cars with people picking up the test kits. This site is only open Friday.

Below is a list of distribution sites in Palm Beach County starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. These sites will remain open until the allotment for the day has been given out or 2 p.m.

Dyer Park

7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach

John Prince Park

2700 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth

Commons Park

1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park

866 State Road 715, Belle Glade

West Delray Regional Park

10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex

6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton

For more info on COVID-19 testing, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1(866) 779-6121 or email: COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

