Palm Beach County distributes free at-home COVID-19 tests at parks

The omicron variant continues to be the dominant strain of coronavirus and cases continue to rise.

Now efforts are ramping up to help people looking to get tested for coronavirus.

Thousands of at-home COVID-19 test kits will be given out to people in various parts of Palm Beach County.

LOCATIONS:

Jupiter Community Park (Friday Only)

3377 Church Street, Jupiter

Dyer Park

7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach

John Prince Park

2700 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth

Commons Park

1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park

866 State Road 715, Belle Glade

West Delray Regional Park

10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex

6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton

The kits will be handed out in a drive-thru method.

For more info on COVID-19 testing, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1(866) 779-6121 or email: COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Keep in mind they are only for Palm Beach County residents, so you will have to show proof of residency before you receive a kit.

It'll be first-come first-serve and limited to two kits per household.

The kits will be handed out until two or until supply runs out.

Distribution will continue on Saturday at all but one location.

