1 killed, 5 injured in Vero Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A crash involving two vehicles resulted in three trauma alerts Saturday in Vero Beach and one of the victims has died.

The crash occurred at 10:19 a.m. at 754 U.S. 1 North.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2016 Kia sedan was traveling northbound in the outside lane.

A 2005 Dodge van turning left into the Publix shopping plaza drove into the path of the Kia.

The front of the Kia impacted the right side of the van.

Four people were transported to Lawnwood Medical Center and a 7-year-old passenger of the van was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center.

They are all in stable condition.

The front seat passenger of the van, a 58-year-old Vero Beach man, died as a result of his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

