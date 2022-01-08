3 killed, 3 injured in Vero Beach crash

A crash involving two vehicles resulted in three trauma alerts Saturday in Vero Beach and three of the victims have died.

The crash occurred at 10:19 a.m. at 754 U.S. 1 North.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2016 Kia sedan was traveling northbound in the outside lane.

A 2005 Dodge van turning left into the Publix shopping plaza drove into the path of the Kia.

The front of the Kia impacted the right side of the van.

Multiple people were transported to Lawnwood Medical Center and a 7-year-old passenger of the van was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center.

They are all in stable condition.

The front seat passenger of the van, a 58-year-old Vero Beach man, and two passengers of the Kia, a 93-year-old Fort Pierce man and an 89-year-old Fort Pierce woman, all died as a result of their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

