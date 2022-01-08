Advertisement

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Vero Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A crash involving two vehicles resulted in three trauma alerts Saturday in Vero Beach and one of the victims has died.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:19 a.m. at 754 U.S. 1 North.

A man died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Northbound U.S. 1 is closed at Oslo Road for the crash investigation.

Both the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol have responded to the scene of the crash.

